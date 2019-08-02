Presima Trimmed Its Holding in Prologis (PLD) as Market Valuation Rose; As Equinix (EQIX) Valuation Rose, Consolidated Investment Group Has Upped by $1.04 Million Its Stake

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 70,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.47 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $80.78. About 2.29 million shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROLOGIS AT ‘BBB+’-MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.95B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $20.65 during the last trading session, reaching $522.75. About 720,070 shares traded or 92.08% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $586.95 million for 21.72 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.1% stake. 103,561 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company. 12,974 are held by Fdx Advsrs. Thomas White Ltd reported 19,465 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associate holds 21,840 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 52,492 were accumulated by Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 130,345 shares. Griffin Asset holds 5,905 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc owns 0.91% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 13.57 million shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Gotham Asset Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 27,277 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 132,107 shares. M Holdg Securities reported 14,960 shares. Moreover, Artemis Inv Management Llp has 0.76% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 906,303 shares.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$80.61, Is It Time To Put Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 27,774 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% or 51 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Barton Inv Management has 3.67% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sands Capital Limited Liability reported 24,703 shares. Hl Financial Serv Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 8,059 shares. Reaves W H & has invested 2.29% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Financial Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corp invested in 211,233 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 602 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dupont Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Primecap Ca reported 0.01% stake. 65 were accumulated by Orrstown Finance Services. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 64,717 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 2.66 million shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 17,037 shares.