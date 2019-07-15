Presima Trimmed Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stake; Kensico Capital Management Lifted Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 96.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired 1.51M shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 1.75%. The Kensico Capital Management Corp holds 3.07 million shares with $270.82 million value, up from 1.56 million last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $37.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.32M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12

Presima Inc decreased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) stake by 33.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Presima Inc sold 29,500 shares as Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI)’s stock rose 5.16%. The Presima Inc holds 59,100 shares with $2.28 million value, down from 88,600 last quarter. Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc now has $8.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 1.24M shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 13.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NEW ELDORADO MASTER LEASE HAS 15 YEAR INITIAL TERM AND FOUR 5 YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Gaming and Leisure Volume Jumps Almost Six Times 20 Day Average; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.17M for 11.83 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Gaming and Leisure had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 100 shares. Fortress Invest Group Llc has invested 2.65% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 28,660 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Investec Asset North America holds 55,559 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Blair William Il stated it has 5,571 shares. The Connecticut-based Goodnow Invest Grp Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.87% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Zacks Management holds 69,237 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 211,461 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 45,862 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Swiss Bancorp reported 370,599 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Trust reported 15,395 shares. Advsr Asset reported 17,083 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $182,490 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $36,490 were bought by Demchyk Matthew on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barometer Management holds 1.81% or 180,250 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Finance Advsr holds 150,618 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital reported 3.76% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Geode Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 5.88M shares. Atlanta Mngmt Company L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 1.41M shares. State Street invested in 16.59 million shares. Hudock Gru Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 6,764 were accumulated by Boston Family Office Lc. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited has 0.03% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.04% or 97,983 shares. Alpha Windward Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Investment Of America Incorporated reported 268,927 shares stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 60,221 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Rampart Management Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Carnegie Cap Asset Lc owns 2,741 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fiserv had 18 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wolfe Research upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 17 report. The rating was downgraded by Edward Jones to “Hold” on Friday, January 18. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Outperform” rating by William Blair on Tuesday, January 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by SunTrust. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, January 18. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Wells Fargo initiated the shares of FISV in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, January 24.

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) stake by 337,400 shares to 8.46 million valued at $250.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 31,400 shares and now owns 840,600 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc was reduced too.