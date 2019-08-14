Presima Trimmed Its Equity Residential (EQR) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Lowered Holding in Assurant (AIZ) as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 67.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 20,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 10,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $955,000, down from 30,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $120.42. About 603,970 shares traded or 9.18% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Rev $1.64B; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.12B; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 682,301 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $772.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 15,440 shares. Paloma Com has 0.03% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 13,313 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Hanson Mcclain has 122 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) or 3,626 shares. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0% or 49 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 81,313 shares. Axa accumulated 2,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 111,222 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc has 0.95% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 874,116 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 0.02% or 723,935 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Llc has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Td Asset stated it has 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Horizon Invests Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,427 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 8,644 shares.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Assurant Inc (AIZ) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Business Mix Shift Positions Assurant For Better Growth, ROE, Morgan Stanley Says In Bullish Initiation – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Assurant Announces Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by TPG Capital – Business Wire” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 245,663 shares to 573,596 shares, valued at $39.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 520,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,784 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).