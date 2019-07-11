Presima Trimmed By $850,200 Its W P Carey (WPC) Holding; Verition Fund Management Increased Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position By $4.62 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) stake by 254.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc acquired 140,000 shares as Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM)’s stock declined 6.94%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 195,000 shares with $6.47M value, up from 55,000 last quarter. Viper Energy Partners Lp now has $4.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.17% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 503,587 shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United Way; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29

Presima Inc decreased W P Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 33.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Presima Inc sold 10,900 shares as W P Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Presima Inc holds 21,600 shares with $1.69 million value, down from 32,500 last quarter. W P Carey Inc now has $14.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $84.57. About 806,541 shares traded or 2.71% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise

Among 3 analysts covering W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.P. Carey had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, June 7 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia owns 12,854 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap holds 5,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 36,638 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 0.56% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Fjarde Ap owns 59,070 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 28,999 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Brown Advisory Limited Co invested in 6,077 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd holds 3,200 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 6,744 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,989 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W. P. Carey declares $1.034 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WP Carey Announces $70 Million Investment in Clean-Energy Food-Production Site – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WP Carey Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $53 Million – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This REITâ€™s Bottom Line Was Horrible, But It’s All Part of the Plan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $212.24M for 17.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Viper Energy Is Down But Not Out – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Avoid Betting on Viper Energy Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mattel, Inc. (MAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) stake by 22,479 shares to 2,521 valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) stake by 5,962 shares and now owns 3,379 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.