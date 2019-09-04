Presima Stake in Macerich Co (MAC) Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Skba Capital Management Holding in Citigroup (C) Lifted by $3.49 Million as Share Price Rose

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 780,433 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 56,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 248,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 192,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $64.14. About 6.08 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Incorporated reported 4,110 shares. The Florida-based Amer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 799,481 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Coldstream Mgmt Incorporated invested in 3,960 shares. Prospector Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 1.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Virginia-based Burke Herbert Fincl Bank has invested 0.4% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Long Island Ltd Com owns 112,435 shares. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.31% or 7,105 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 30,627 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Ltd has 5,005 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has 119,855 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Altfest L J reported 10,203 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Co holds 803 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 92,500 shares to 148,900 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,450 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.39 million activity. The insider COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $116,706. On Monday, June 10 Stephen Andrea M bought $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 20,000 shares. O HERN THOMAS E bought $154,495 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark owns 707 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 38,364 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 288,815 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). National Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.73M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research Incorporated owns 119,034 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 1.51M shares. Lazard Asset reported 24,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital accumulated 1.96M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Llc owns 25,171 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 31,960 shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America reported 126,543 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.