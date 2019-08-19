Presima Stake in Kimco Rlty (KIM) Has Cut by $554,400; Rnc Capital Management Lifted Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $542,013

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 4,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 270,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19 million, up from 265,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.72M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 30,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, down from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 2.53M shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO REALTY CORP – SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $0.72 TO $0.79; 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Net $144.1M; 03/04/2018 – Kimco Realty Reports First Quarter 2018 Transaction Activity; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q Rev $304.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kimco Realty 1Q EPS 30c; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Toys R Us liquidations affect few rated retail RElTs; long-term prospects are positive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 73,390 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 22,200 shares. Sterling Ltd has invested 0.01% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Bankshares Of Hawaii stated it has 10,510 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital invested 0.1% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Proffitt And Goodson Inc holds 0.02% or 5,305 shares in its portfolio. Intact Management Inc stated it has 109,100 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Jump Trading Ltd Com reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 309,030 were reported by Amp Cap Limited. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 241,780 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 355,343 shares. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Barclays Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.84M shares stake.

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What Is Kimco Realty Worth? – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kimco Realty: I No Longer Recommend This 6.3%-Yielding REIT Based On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Kimco Realty Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimco Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimco Realty Corp.: Buy This Top-Shelf 6.2%-Yielding REIT If Stocks Tumble Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KIM’s profit will be $151.96M for 12.97 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Kimco Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset reported 1,318 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 250 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Lc reported 7,489 shares. Management Va has invested 1.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Vista Capital Ptnrs, Oregon-based fund reported 2,058 shares. Moreover, Skylands Ltd Liability has 0.48% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 30,900 shares. Chilton Investment Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 33,137 shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 399,694 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 604 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc owns 0.38% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,021 shares. Aviva Public Limited has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Inc Lc stated it has 5,900 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc owns 11,850 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc has 13,415 shares. 3,697 are owned by Patten Group Inc.