Presima Stake in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Has Cut by $7.46 Million; As Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Decreased Its Holding by $387,744

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 18,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The institutional investor held 117,458 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.72. About 51,931 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 37,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 439,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.26M, down from 477,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $204.24. About 447,395 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500.

More notable recent PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “PBF Energy Reports First Quarter 2019 Results, Announces Drop-down of Remaining 50% Interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company and Declares Dividend of $0.30 Per Share – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PBF Logistics Announces Acquisition of East Coast Storage Assets – PR Newswire” published on July 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PBF Logistics Makes A Big Move Into Philly – Seeking Alpha” on February 03, 2016. More interesting news about PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “10 Straight Dividend Hikes And A 9% Yield, More Positives To Come? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2017 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2018 K-1 Tax Packages – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers owns 92,875 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De reported 50,477 shares stake. Raymond James & accumulated 11,732 shares. Sei Invests stated it has 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 222,203 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 3,266 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 432,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests has 387,451 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 53,305 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Co holds 1.08M shares. Tortoise Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.24% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 47,584 shares. 21,605 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 21,792 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,083 shares to 36,732 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AvalonBay Communities Issues Latest Corporate Responsibility Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PS Business Parks, Inc. Announces Election of Two New Directors – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 105,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.12% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 124,312 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 384 shares. 1.47M were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 13,954 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.08 million shares. 3,696 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd. The Connecticut-based Ellington Mngmt has invested 0.09% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.07% stake. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). 188,686 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.37% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 219,186 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).