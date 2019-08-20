Presima Position in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Increased by $1.63 Million as Valuation Declined; Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Decreased Host Hotels & Resorts Reit (HST) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit (HST) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 118,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 314,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94M, down from 432,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 3.27 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 396,058 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M

More notable recent Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s (NYSE:HST) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s (NYSE:HST) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) And Wondering If The 16% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 25,868 shares to 64,253 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc Com (NYSE:ED) by 36,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 28,045 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 2.13M shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) owns 35,342 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 413,318 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 207,200 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc stated it has 3.61 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 61,883 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.14% or 8.82 million shares. Nuwave Ltd accumulated 20,063 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 2,227 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Kentucky Retirement reported 32,374 shares. Security Research & Inc reported 4.98 million shares or 3.82% of all its holdings. 3,343 were reported by Amica Retiree Medical. 36,167 were accumulated by Capital Financial Advisers Ltd.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 9,800 shares to 71,800 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 90,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 111,134 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 0.06% or 69,437 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.05% or 13.84M shares. Cohen And Steers holds 5,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Incorporated accumulated 6,554 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Pnc Service Group stated it has 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 79,263 shares. Fdx stated it has 2,629 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 176,924 shares stake. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 33,902 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability accumulated 11,939 shares. 1832 Asset LP owns 86,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability holds 169,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura reported 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).