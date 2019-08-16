Presima Position in Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Alpha Cubed Investments Stake in Mcdonalds (MCD) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 49,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.31M, down from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 569,172 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 09/03/2018 Hudson Pacific Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 114,364 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.72 million, down from 116,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $218.27. About 2.71 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 21/03/2018 – McCafé Debuts New Turtle Beverages; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q Revenue by $287.3M; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s sales rise on back of revamped menu

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 24.58 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,181 shares to 9,488 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 10,256 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).