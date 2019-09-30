Presima Maintains Stake in Sl Green Rlty (SLG); Ringcentral (RNG) Shareholder 1492 Capital Management Lowered Stake by $665,988

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 588,563 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN: MCDERMOTT WILL SIGNED 20-YR LEASE FOR ONE VANDERBILT; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 5,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 68,506 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 74,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 760,461 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Centre; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $627.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 10,200 shares to 61,600 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 254,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS).

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

