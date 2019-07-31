Presima Maintains Position in Sl Green Rlty (SLG); Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) Valuation Declined While Ajo LP Has Boosted Its Position

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.31. About 766,479 shares traded or 5.02% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 30/04/2018 – SL Green Chairman to Step Down After 20 Years; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Allied Motion Tech (AMOT) by 34.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 20,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,873 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 58,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Allied Motion Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 25,535 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $230,600 activity.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 30,800 shares to 61,200 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 54,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,100 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 176,924 shares. Oppenheimer Inc reported 0.05% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 25 were reported by Ent Corporation. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 0.08% or 6.40 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 139,600 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 159,300 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 126,479 shares. 10 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 10,424 shares stake. Moreover, Prelude Limited Liability has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 173 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 147 shares. Ranger Mgmt LP reported 125,027 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. California-based Dorsey Wright And Assocs has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 120,222 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc stated it has 31,741 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Inc has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 360,350 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 68,243 shares. Stanley accumulated 15,047 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ajo Lp stated it has 0.01% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Ameritas has 482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,100 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 28,105 shares to 195,760 shares, valued at $25.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heidrick & Struggles (NASDAQ:HSII) by 18,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,347 shares, and cut its stake in Vishay Intertech (NYSE:VSH).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity.