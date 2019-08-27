Presima Lowered Position in Cubesmart (CUBE) as Share Value Rose; Telemark Asset Management Lowered Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Share Value Declined

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Cubesmart (CUBE) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 207,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% . The institutional investor held 608,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.51M, down from 815,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Cubesmart for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 554,757 shares traded. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has risen 12.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBE News: 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.61 TO $1.65, EST. $1.64; 22/04/2018 – DJ CubeSmart, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBE); 19/03/2018 PA House of Reps: Dawkins: CubeSmart receives state grant for converting to solar energy; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 40C TO 41C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CubeSmart 1Q Adjusted FFO 39c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART 1Q AFFO/SHR 39C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 80C TO 84C, EST. 41C; 26/04/2018 – CUBESMART CUBE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.61 TO $1.65; 30/05/2018 – CubeSmart Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CUBESMART CIO PERRY TO RESIGN EFFECTIVE JUNE 1

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $153.79. About 5.05M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold CUBE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 176.70 million shares or 1.13% more from 174.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited invested in 0.04% or 128,549 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 10,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 365,407 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,374 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 128,960 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 19,471 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 675,003 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 2.86M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). Moreover, Stifel Fin Corporation has 0% invested in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) for 35,770 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 322,603 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.43 per share. CUBE’s profit will be $82.74 million for 20.71 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by CubeSmart for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CubeSmart Recognized as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CubeSmart Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CUBE – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CubeSmart Is Adapting to Higher Supply in the Self-Storage Market – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Cloud Stock Scaling NYSE After Earnings, Bull Notes – Schaeffers Research” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 412 shares. Pnc Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tompkins Fincl holds 0.06% or 1,956 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 734 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 28,041 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 6,704 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Veritable LP holds 19,584 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Iowa-based Btc has invested 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 37,000 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Boltwood Mngmt has 1.32% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 12,785 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.96% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Dana Investment Incorporated owns 35,387 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Birinyi Inc reported 15,200 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).