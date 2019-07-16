Presima Lowered Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (PEI) Holding; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)

Presima Inc decreased Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (PEI) stake by 46.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Presima Inc sold 1.21M shares as Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (PEI)’s stock rose 0.83%. The Presima Inc holds 1.41 million shares with $8.89M value, down from 2.62 million last quarter. Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt now has $500.67 million valuation. It closed at $6.47 lastly. It is down 24.77% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.20% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 18/04/2018 – PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation; 28/03/2018 – PREIT Announces Ron Rubin Will Step Down From PREIT Board of Trustees; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Facility Maturity Has Been Extended to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends $400 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – PREIT – AS A RESULT OF PREIT’S DISPOSITION, STRATEGY, IT REDUCED ITS BON-TON EXPOSURE FROM 10 IN 2012 TO 2 TODAY; 04/04/2018 – PREIT Creates New Magnolia Mall Shopping Experience With Completion of Proactive Anchor Recapture; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – PRICING, CAPACITY AND VALUATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED ON FACILITIES; MATURITY NOW IN 2023; 05/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr

Among 2 analysts covering Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Skyworks Solutions had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, January 28. See Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: B. Riley New Target: $110.0000 95.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Canaccord Genuity New Target: $99.0000 90.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $81.0000 90.0000

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $95 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/01/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80 New Target: $90 Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PEI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 50.54 million shares or 10.30% less from 56.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 41,011 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 126,003 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 10,854 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Pnc Inc stated it has 6,678 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 16,400 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 82,500 shares. 22,744 are owned by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Liability. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 0% or 19,092 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 24,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 24,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). 152,669 are owned by Aqr Cap Mngmt. Ameritas Invest Prns reported 5,900 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment (NYSE:PEI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Analysts await Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.39 per share. PEI’s profit will be $20.89M for 5.99 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $403,850 activity. GAMMEL PETER L had sold 2,652 shares worth $181,529. $243,162 worth of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) was sold by ALDRICH DAVID J on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Lp owns 988,776 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 313 shares stake. Amer Money Mngmt Ltd Liability has 18,973 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Earnest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 87 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, National Bank has 0.01% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 12,879 shares. Strategic Fincl Svcs holds 0.62% or 54,364 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications holds 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) or 37,345 shares. First Citizens Bankshares & Comm holds 0.1% or 10,384 shares. Kistler holds 0.05% or 1,525 shares. North Point Managers Oh holds 2.88% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 183,888 shares. Suntrust Banks has 16,039 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% or 685 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,820 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 7,577 are held by Quantbot Lp. 5,076 are held by Ftb Advsrs.

The stock increased 1.27% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 1.20M shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.17 billion. The Company’s product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides its products for automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable applications.