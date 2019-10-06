Presima Lowered Its Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Position; Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Sentiment Is 1.47

Presima Inc decreased Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) stake by 11.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Presima Inc sold 242,600 shares as Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX)’s stock rose 6.45%. The Presima Inc holds 1.85M shares with $33.11M value, down from 2.09 million last quarter. Brixmor Ppty Group Inc now has $6.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 2.98 million shares traded or 7.55% up from the average. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX)

Community Trust Bancorp Inc (CTBI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.32, from 1.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 47 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 32 sold and reduced their holdings in Community Trust Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 9.86 million shares, down from 10.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Community Trust Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 24 Increased: 36 New Position: 11.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $39,330 activity.

Community Trust & Investment Co holds 9.13% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. owns 62,745 shares or 1.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 1.13% invested in the company for 288,462 shares. The California-based Globeflex Capital L P has invested 0.08% in the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 7,257 shares.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $14.95M for 12.52 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.45% negative EPS growth.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company has market cap of $748.79 million. The firm accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts. It has a 11.44 P/E ratio. It also offers loan products, such as commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial, construction and development, mortgage, and personal loans, as well as consumer, and secured and unsecured loans; and lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset financing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BRX shares while 93 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 278.00 million shares or 3.33% less from 287.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment owns 3.94M shares. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.83% or 4.86M shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 210,100 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc reported 4,600 shares stake. Destination Wealth Management owns 2,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us has 0.02% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Credit Suisse Ag holds 624,751 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Inv Management Co has 0.7% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Citadel Advsrs Llc invested in 93,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd owns 1.13 million shares. Sterling Cap Limited Company has 50,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Company owns 196,156 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. M&T National Bank Corporation, New York-based fund reported 55,911 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley invested in 3.23M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Co reported 63,046 shares.

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on October, 28 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BRX’s profit will be $142.03M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Brixmor Property Group has $2200 highest and $1800 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is -2.89% below currents $20.08 stock price. Brixmor Property Group had 10 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 23 with “Overweight”. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Scotia Capital to “Sector Perform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity. Taylor James M Jr bought $138,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

