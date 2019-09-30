Presima Lowered Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Position; Greif Class A (GEF) Shorts Down By 15.51%

Greif Inc Class A (NYSE:GEF) had a decrease of 15.51% in short interest. GEF’s SI was 1.24 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.51% from 1.46 million shares previously. With 256,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Greif Inc Class A (NYSE:GEF)’s short sellers to cover GEF’s short positions. The SI to Greif Inc Class A’s float is 4.94%. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 132,245 shares traded. Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has declined 34.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.14% the S&P500. Some Historical GEF News: 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – IN CONSULTATION WITH LARGER GREIF SUB-SAHARA AFRICA AND EMEA MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE APPROVED TOTAL BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR LOCAL OPERATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF.B); 02/04/2018 – GREIF INC GEF.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – EMBARK ON APAPA FACTORY SITE IMPROVEMENT, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND OVERHAUL TO MEET MINIMUM STANDARD OF GREIF OPERATION WORLDWIDE; 09/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA – STRATEGIC CONSOLIDATION OF ALL VOLUMES AND PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN APAPA, LAGOS FACTORY SITE ONLY AND SUPPLY QUALITY PRODUCTS OUT OF FACTORY TO CUSTOMERS IN NIGERIA; 07/05/2018 – Greif Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Greif Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEF); 20/03/2018 GAMCO REPORTS 5.05% STAKE IN GREIF INC; 30/05/2018 – GREIF NIGERIA PLC VANLEER.LG – HY ENDED APRIL 2018 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 5.2 MLN NAIRA VS 73.7 MLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT INC REPORTS 3.48 PCT STAKE IN GREIF INC AS OF MARCH 16, 2018 – SEC FILING

Presima Inc decreased Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) stake by 18.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Presima Inc sold 79,400 shares as Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB)’s stock rose 3.79%. The Presima Inc holds 360,300 shares with $73.21 million value, down from 439,700 last quarter. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc now has $29.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $214.27. About 689,629 shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jefferies Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.17% or 2.14M shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.35% or 210,120 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited reported 0.03% stake. Architects holds 170 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc holds 20.45M shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.06% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.19% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Pictet Asset Ltd invested in 89,129 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 75,000 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.02% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) or 654,361 shares. Huntington Natl Bank reported 0% stake. Blume Capital Management accumulated 0.02% or 200 shares. Muzinich And Co owns 292 shares. Fmr Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $328.19 million for 22.79 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AvalonBay Communities has $22900 highest and $19400 lowest target. $220.57’s average target is 2.94% above currents $214.27 stock price. AvalonBay Communities had 15 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the shares of AVB in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral”.

Greif, Inc. produces and sells industrial packaging products. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. It operates in five divisions: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Since July 2, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $670,269 activity. $123,876 worth of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was bought by Hilsheimer Lawrence A. on Friday, July 5. The insider WATSON PETER G bought $490,650. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider Bergwall Timothy bought $16,775. Emkes Mark A had bought 1,190 shares worth $38,968 on Tuesday, July 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.25, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold Greif, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 5.88% less from 22.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 39,830 shares stake. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 32 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.03% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Goldman Sachs owns 61,341 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 39,409 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has 0% invested in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). 12 were accumulated by Next Financial Group Inc. Dupont Mgmt reported 2,157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF). Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 13,924 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 8,654 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 132,805 shares. Alberta Invest Management reported 45,100 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock.