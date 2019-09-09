Presima Increases Stake in Macerich Co (MAC); Becker Capital Management Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Upped by $3.47 Million as Shares Rose

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.2. About 1.92M shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $82, EST. 81C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 18,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 133,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.70 million, up from 115,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Goldman Sachs Chairman & CEO Lloyd Blankfein Sits Down with CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Tomorrow Wed. April 18 at 8:30AM ET; 19/03/2018 – IPOs Rise 17% Worldwide This Year, Goldman Sachs Leads; 30/04/2018 – Computer engineers now make up a quarter of Goldman Sachs’ workforce; 05/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets CORE Adds LG Chem; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN INCREASES DIRECTED CAPITAL’S CREDIT LINE TO $150M FIRM; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein became chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs on June 28, 2006; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 12/03/2018 – Behind Goldman Race to Top, a Quiet Battle for Blankfein’s Favor; 08/05/2018 – In April, Charlesbank Capital and Partners Group Announced Purchase of Hearthside From Goldman Sachs and Vestar Capital; 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high-growth companies at reasonable valuations

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 329,500 shares to 377,200 shares, valued at $17.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 70,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. The insider O HERN THOMAS E bought 5,000 shares worth $140,081. Stephen Andrea M had bought 20,000 shares worth $700,300 on Monday, June 10. Volk Kenneth bought $91,280 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mall REITs: Charting New Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 High-Forward Dividend Yield Companies – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Hate Has Gone Too Far On Macerich – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 288,815 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lasalle Invest Management Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 1.50M shares or 1.67% of the stock. Alps Advsr invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Invesco Limited reported 6.71M shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested 0.06% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Corp owns 1,298 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,860 are owned by First Hawaiian Bancshares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Limited has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 4,478 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 15,103 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 152,807 shares. Intl Gru, New York-based fund reported 40,144 shares. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 7,599 shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lau Associates Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 9,898 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,034 shares. Kings Point Capital, a New York-based fund reported 459 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.3% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ccm Inv Advisers Limited holds 1,760 shares. Moreover, Nicholas Prtn LP has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Mirae Asset Com invested in 0.04% or 25,027 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has invested 0.37% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Washington-based Palouse Mngmt has invested 0.61% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pictet Cie (Europe) invested in 29,811 shares. Condor Capital Management holds 5,601 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 82,577 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Australian banks likely to cut dividends: Goldman Sachs – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Not the Way to Start September – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.