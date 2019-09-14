Presima Increases Position in Sl Green Rlty (SLG); Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Stake by $55.44 Million as Market Value Declined

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 698,900 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Another Huge Lease Deal for One Vanderbilt

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 706 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 billion, down from 69,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 9.00 million shares traded or 39.45% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $627.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:CXP) by 29,100 shares to 706,000 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 694,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,096 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold SLG shares while 100 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 78.59 million shares or 0.05% more from 78.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md owns 0.07% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 6.43M shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 71,510 shares. 17,053 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. 121,451 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 2,934 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.02% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 8,456 are owned by Phocas Fincl Corporation. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.36 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Ltd Co holds 2,828 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 93,363 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 0% or 24 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 2,576 shares. Horizon Investments Llc reported 5,178 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 202,660 shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 13.33 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deltec Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.79% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 46,015 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 287 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp owns 47,261 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Farmers Com invested in 7,225 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Cooke Bieler LP holds 908,068 shares. Lau Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Amer And Mngmt has 1.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Franklin Resource Incorporated has 3.61 million shares. First Advisors LP reported 0.24% stake. Appleton Prns Ma reported 0.03% stake. Caprock Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wade G W has 4,092 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 3.32 million were reported by Barclays Plc. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co holds 992,112 shares.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $652.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 494 shares to 10,159 shares, valued at $499.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan Co Inc (NYSE:MMC).