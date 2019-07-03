Presima Increased Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stake by $1.63 Million; Millennium Tvp Management Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Chegg (CHGG) as Market Valuation Declined

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.44. About 735,520 shares traded or 25.32% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 10/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: iStar buying fee interest at 635 Madison from SL Green; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 03/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – ON APRIL 27, STEPHEN GREEN INFORMED BOARD WILL RETIRE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE JANUARY 17, 2019 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $40.43. About 776,250 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 47.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 16/05/2018 – Chegg Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 11/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $20; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG AMENDS CREDIT PACT WITH WELLS ON METRIC DEFINITIONS; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 30,800 shares to 61,200 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 54,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,100 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 5.82M shares. Paloma Mgmt Company accumulated 18,312 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 2,562 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 11,939 shares. Telos Mngmt has invested 0.15% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.01% or 14,141 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation Tru has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). L & S Advsr reported 25,912 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Ny State Teachers Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Sterling Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 186,307 shares. Presima reported 1.85% stake. 7,368 were reported by First Republic Investment Management. Raymond James Tru Na reported 2,402 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $230,600 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Inc has 0.04% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 117,040 shares. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 15,400 shares. Citadel Lc has 910,470 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 198,211 shares in its portfolio. Hood River Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Moreover, Seatown Holding Pte Limited has 0.29% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 17,848 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). 869,703 were accumulated by Bankshares Of America De. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 357,400 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Company reported 0.3% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Tenor Capital Management Co Lp holds 32,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.15% stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 2.6% or 1.70M shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $8.45 million activity. Schultz Nathan J. also sold $82,846 worth of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) shares.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CHGG’s profit will be $4.81 million for 252.69 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.