Presima Holds Position in Macerich Co (MAC); Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Capital International LTD Has Lowered Its Stake by $3.36 Million

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 86.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 27,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $131.84. About 3.08 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 763,524 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 19/04/2018 – Shopping Center Veteran Arthur Coppola to Retire as Macerich CEO; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Management holds 5,517 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% stake. Teachers And Annuity Association Of America, a New York-based fund reported 126,543 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt reported 30,610 shares stake. Citigroup invested in 133,909 shares. Lasalle Investment Mgmt Secs Limited Com has invested 1.67% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Synovus Finance has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 388 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 6,161 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Com holds 11,630 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Charles Schwab Management holds 1.51 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 11.57M shares. Axa owns 15,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 96,548 shares.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 70,300 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $90.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (NYSE:PEI) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. The insider O HERN THOMAS E bought $409,850. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $202,500 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5.43M shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 6,217 shares. Roundview Capital Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 54,025 shares. Shayne And Lc holds 0.18% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 54,591 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 275,062 shares. Lakeview Limited Liability Co reported 14,311 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has 0.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Opus Invest Mngmt reported 1.03% stake. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,426 shares. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 3.08% or 101,194 shares. First National Bank & Trust And Com Of Newtown owns 53,526 shares. Estabrook Mngmt owns 121,163 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Lc has invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 341 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

