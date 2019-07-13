Presima Holding In Macerich Co (MAC) Was Has Upped; Mcdonalds (MCD) Share Value Rose While Whitnell & Co Has Cut by $380,268 Its Holding

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 1.31 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52 million, down from 25,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest House holds 0.53% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 113,121 shares. 6.71 million are owned by Invesco Ltd. Axa invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). State Street has invested 0.03% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Tcw Inc holds 0.06% or 143,793 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 162,479 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Sei Investments Co holds 78,157 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Citizens National Bank reported 31,909 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 30,610 shares. Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 0% or 5,975 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability invested in 389,451 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $202,500 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Friday, May 10. $700,300 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 10.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 11,300 shares to 201,300 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Comml Bank N A New York has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Iat Reinsurance Ltd invested 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 1.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 176,463 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.17% or 2,200 shares. Fayez Sarofim And reported 2.13M shares stake. Georgia-based Thomasville Bancorp has invested 0.79% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 19,469 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Auxier Asset Management invested 0.53% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Rothschild Invest Il stated it has 25,293 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.07% stake. Markston Int Ltd Llc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Albion Fincl Group Ut owns 31,763 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. First Amer Bank holds 1,108 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Lc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fd (JRS) by 31,047 shares to 185,635 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. $537,767 worth of stock was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. $13.62 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 3.02% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.99 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 25.97 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.19% EPS growth.