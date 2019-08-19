Presima Has Upped Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding; COMPREHENSIVE CARE CORPORATION (CHCR) Shorts Raised By 1358.33%

Presima Inc increased Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) stake by 13.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Presima Inc acquired 18,300 shares as Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG)’s stock declined 8.18%. The Presima Inc holds 149,300 shares with $13.43 million value, up from 131,000 last quarter. Sl Green Rlty Corp now has $6.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 897,898 shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 10/05/2018 – SL Green to Sell Fee Interest at 635 Madison Avenue for $151M; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

COMPREHENSIVE CARE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CHCR) had an increase of 1358.33% in short interest. CHCR’s SI was 17,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1358.33% from 1,200 shares previously. With 269,600 avg volume, 0 days are for COMPREHENSIVE CARE CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CHCR)’s short sellers to cover CHCR’s short positions. The stock increased 5.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.36. About 34,317 shares traded. Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHCR) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc. provides managed care services in the behavioral health, substance abuse, and pharmacy management fields in 47 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $24.25 million. The companyÂ’s managed care activities include administrative service agreements, fee-for-service agreements, and capitation contracts. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s programs and services comprise integrated behavioral healthcare and pharmacy management services; management of prescription drugs on an at-risk basis; analytic services for medical and pharmacy claims; case management/utilization review services; administrative services management; preferred well-known provider network development; management and physician advisor reviews; and overall care management services.

Among 2 analysts covering SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. SL Green Realty has $110 highest and $8400 lowest target. $97’s average target is 22.54% above currents $79.16 stock price. SL Green Realty had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. Scotia Capital downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Friday, August 16 report.

Presima Inc decreased Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) stake by 11,300 shares to 201,300 valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) stake by 10,400 shares and now owns 43,100 shares. Invitation Homes Inc was reduced too.

