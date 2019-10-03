Presima Has Trimmed Store Cap (STOR) Stake By $336,600; Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF) Sentiment Is 1.55

Presima Inc decreased Store Cap Corp (STOR) stake by 14.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Presima Inc sold 10,200 shares as Store Cap Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Presima Inc holds 61,600 shares with $2.05 million value, down from 71,800 last quarter. Store Cap Corp now has $8.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 1.68M shares traded or 22.19% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc (INF) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 17 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 11 decreased and sold stakes in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 2.99 million shares, up from 2.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3900 highest and $3600 lowest target. $37’s average target is -0.75% below currents $37.28 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.87M for 19.42 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 62,606 shares traded or 23.75% up from the average. Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) has risen 4.22% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500.

