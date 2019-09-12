Presima Has Trimmed Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Position by $744,800; Share Price Declined; As Walmart (WMT) Market Valuation Rose, Jackson Wealth Management Has Upped by $1.35 Million Its Stake

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 125,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 178,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.64B market cap company. It closed at $14.97 lastly. It is down 8.27% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Trust Narrows 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C

Jackson Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Wealth Management Llc bought 12,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 36,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.04 million, up from 23,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $329.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $116.02. About 4.67M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 12/04/2018 – Business Standard: Walmart close to buying 51% stake in Flipkart, deal likely by June; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-UK minister Clark says probe of supermarket deal ‘must consider suppliers’ – FT; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to Strip Walmart, Other Firearm Sellers From Its ESG Funds — Barron’s Blog; 01/04/2018 – Threats From All Sides Push Walmart and Humana Closer Together; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 12/04/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO REACH A DEAL TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN INDIAN E-COMMERCE FIRM FLIPKART BY END-JUNE; 07/05/2018 – Walmart said on it would restrict opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply; 15/03/2018 – Former Walmart exec claims retail giant issued misleading e-commerce results in battle with Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold BDN shares while 67 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 164.52 million shares or 1.58% less from 167.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Management Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 447,681 shares. California-based Los Angeles Management And Equity Research has invested 0.04% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). First Mercantile Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Systematic Management Ltd Partnership has 0.59% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0% or 3,700 shares. Bailard reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Millennium Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 6.38 million shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP invested in 0.01% or 14,128 shares. 187,504 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 3.38M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Limited Partnership has 1.21M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Westwood Group holds 0.17% or 1.11M shares.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.44 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Jackson Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $318.34 million and $459.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,285 shares to 35,196 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 19,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,493 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).