Presima Has Raised Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Holding; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake in Waste Management (WM) as Share Price Rose

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 374,715 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.94M, up from 370,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.64. About 1.92 million shares traded or 17.59% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Also Steps Down as Chairman of Waste Management

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43 million, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 780,511 shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 24/04/2018 – SL Green Inks Third Largest Lease at One Vanderbilt; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – SLG DURELS: JPM OPTING TO REBUILD AT 270 PARK HELPS VANDERBILT; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q EPS $1.12

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 37,300 shares to 439,700 shares, valued at $88.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,100 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SL Green Realty Corporation (SLG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) CEO Marc Holliday on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 126,479 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 146,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Anson Funds Ltd Partnership reported 10,536 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). British Columbia Corporation holds 0.04% or 50,710 shares. Pggm holds 0.19% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 422,747 shares. Cohen And Steers has invested 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Phocas Financial Corp stated it has 9,411 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 279,954 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,720 are held by Fca Tx. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny holds 0.19% or 14,500 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 33,902 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Fincl has invested 0.03% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.08% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Grp Llc owns 16,381 shares. Korea Invest reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Washington-based Washington Trust Retail Bank has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). The Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Callahan Advsr Limited Liability owns 1,967 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.1% or 47,928 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Llc reported 20,317 shares. Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 0.83% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 374,715 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 29,853 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru accumulated 2,657 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 1,927 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.16% or 121,001 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc holds 3,443 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 375,150 shares. Pinnacle holds 88,490 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.