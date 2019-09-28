Presima Has Raised Position in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) as Stock Price Declined; As Legg Mason (LM) Share Value Rose, American Financial Group Decreased Its Holding

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 135,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 355,643 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 17/05/2018 – LEGG MASON’S LAROCQUE: CO. PLANS TO EXPAND IN DUBLIN; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated MLP Update Is Now Available; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Months of June, July and August 2018; 17/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for Certain Closed End Funds Pursuant to their Managed Distribution Policy

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 158,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, up from 149,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 576,898 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N – FOR QUARTER, CONSOLIDATED PROPERTY SAME-STORE CASH NOI INCREASED BY 4.6% TO $128.1 MLN AS COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp expected to post earnings of 46 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $78.08M for 10.66 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 366,945 shares, valued at $37.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 58,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsr stated it has 208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorporation And reported 18 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Signaturefd Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 1,505 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 183,224 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 21,348 shares. 13,632 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com. 628,947 were accumulated by Millennium Management Limited. Diligent Llc owns 5,219 shares. 10,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt holds 3.22% or 488,226 shares. Fort LP stated it has 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 549,192 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 1,100 shares.

