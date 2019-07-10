Presima Has Raised Position in Macerich Co (MAC) by $23.08 Million; Tecogen New (TGEN) Market Valuation Declined While Bard Associates Upped Stake by $486,225

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.7 lastly. It is down 23.96% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Arthur Coppola to retire; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become CEO of the Macerich Co; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.42M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6. About 1,082 shares traded. Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) has risen 3.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 27/03/2018 – Boston-area Ice Rink Orders Second Chiller; 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse; 20/03/2018 Tecogen’s Ultera Endorsed by South Coast Air Quality Management District as Best Available Control Technology (BACT); 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern reported 1.96 million shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,800 shares stake. Td Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 22,841 are owned by First Trust Advisors Lp. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 23.29 million shares or 20.57% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.78 million shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab holds 31,138 shares. Nomura Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Third Avenue Ltd Com holds 4.42% or 1.40 million shares. Btc Inc holds 21,693 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0% or 385 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Finance State Bank Tru holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.01% or 86,180 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 30,508 shares. Advisory Ser Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 1,298 shares.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Chemours Company (CC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Macerich Q1 mall occupancy improves to 94.7% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 54,800 shares to 562,100 shares, valued at $43.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,600 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.44 million activity. 3,500 shares valued at $116,706 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Thursday, June 27. O HERN THOMAS E also bought $198,450 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Thursday, May 23.

More notable recent Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Athenex Announces Appointment of Dr. Daniel Von Hoff as Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of Axis Therapeutics Limited – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “Tecogen Secures Order for Ultera(R) Emission Package Design for California Water District – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tecogen’s Inverde e+ Continues to Play an Important Role in Easing Grid Constraints in NYC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Genetic Technologies Announces Offering of Approximately USD 1.2 Million of American Depository Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tecogen Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.