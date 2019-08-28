Presima Has Raised Its Macerich Co (MAC) Stake by $23.08 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding Has Raised by Premier Asset Managment Llc

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 1.37 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Is Said to Nominate Majority Slate to Macerich Board; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 16,660 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $116.33. About 2.53M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,820 shares to 20,985 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,885 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invt Tr (NYSE:FRT) by 11,300 shares to 201,300 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 329,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,200 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

