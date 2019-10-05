Presima Has Raised Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Position by $549,400 as Market Valuation Rose; Cameco (Call) (CCJ) Market Value Declined While Passport Capital Has Lowered Position

Presima Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, up from 56,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 475,588 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85

Passport Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (Call) (CCJ) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Passport Capital Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.46M, down from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Passport Capital Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 1.42 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $7.92 million for 116.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -166.67% EPS growth.

Passport Capital Llc, which manages about $4.54 billion and $175.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 956,200 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $99.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,233 are owned by Tudor Et Al. Congress Asset Ma stated it has 24,873 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 3.47 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Century holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 189,475 shares. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 6,283 shares. Franklin Resource reported 1.87 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa has 328,559 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Blackrock reported 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). World Asset Management stated it has 4,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 1,017 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 540 shares. Twin Tree Management LP has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.01% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd has invested 0.04% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $627.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 303,400 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $35.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 77,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,300 shares, and cut its stake in Paramount Group Inc.