Presima Has Lowered By $4.99 Million Its Prologis (PLD) Position; Wvs Financial (WVFC) Shorts Decreased By 50%

Wvs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WVFC) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. WVFC’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 0 days are for Wvs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WVFC)’s short sellers to cover WVFC’s short positions. The SI to Wvs Financial Corp’s float is 0.01%. It closed at $17 lastly. It is down 2.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical WVFC News: 19/04/2018 DJ WVS Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WVFC)

Presima Inc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 5.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Presima Inc sold 70,300 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Presima Inc holds 1.26M shares with $90.47M value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $52.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 4.02M shares traded or 78.34% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Expected to Increase Annual Stabilized Core FFO Per Shr by $0.06-$0.08; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking services and products to residents and businesses. The company has market cap of $33.05 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It has a 10.83 P/E ratio. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans.

Investors sentiment is 1 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 3 investors sold WVS Financial Corp. shares while 2 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 413,755 shares or 10.89% more from 373,109 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 18 shares. Blackrock holds 533 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% of its portfolio in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) for 81,991 shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa invested 0.22% of its portfolio in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC). Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 156,242 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) for 1,014 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L reported 0.26% in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC). Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) or 318 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC). Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0% in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 12,569 were reported by First Manhattan. Vigilant Mgmt Lc owns 600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Shelton Management stated it has 239 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 143,932 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 180,690 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 58,867 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 711,867 shares. Daiwa Securities Group accumulated 7.05M shares or 4.43% of the stock. Parkside Bankshares And Trust holds 0.01% or 504 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 52,470 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc holds 0.15% or 2.88M shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 94 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of stated it has 0.48% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $8900 highest and $72 lowest target. $79.25’s average target is -3.81% below currents $82.39 stock price. Prologis had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. SunTrust maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25.