Presima Has Lifted Its Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Stake by $1.63 Million as Market Value Declined; Dafna Capital Management Has Raised Cytokinetics (CYTK) Stake by $1.72 Million

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 897,898 shares traded or 11.38% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 10/05/2018 – SL Green Announces Acquisition of Leasehold Interest at 2 Herald Square; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO MARC HOLLIDAY SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE OF 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM & TWO; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – DEAL FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN; 13/03/2018 – SL Green Sells Property to Prop Up Its Share Price; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO: FRAME OF ONE VANDERBILT PROJECT UP TO 14TH FLOOR

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) by 115.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 214,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.51% . The hedge fund held 400,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 185,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cytokinetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $778.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 462,456 shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference; 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 17/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and Cure SMA Renew and Expand Partnership to Advance Education and Awareness of SMA; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK)

More notable recent Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Additional Results From COSMIC-HF at ACC.19 – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cytokinetics’ reldesemtiv flunks ALS study; shares down 15% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cytokinetics Announces Preclinical Data Relating to CK-3773274 to be Presented at the American Heart Association’s Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cytokinetics to Present at April Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $231.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 53,700 shares to 278,811 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 77,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,052 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Nasdaq Biotech (IBB).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11 billion and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 78,000 shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $59.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 54,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 562,100 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).