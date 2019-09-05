Presima Has Increased Stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by $23.08 Million as Stock Declined; Melvin Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (SIG) by $3.43 Million

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 18,429 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – Macerich Commences Process for Determining New Permanent CEO; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (SIG) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 126,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.18% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01M, down from 826,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 32.97% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 689,592 shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 70.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – CO WILL PROVIDE A ONE-TIME SPECIAL CASH AWARD TO ALL HOURLY NON-MANAGERIAL TEAM EMPLOYEES IN FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – Signet Sinks After Disappointing Earnings (Video); 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS ADDS TWO DIRECTORS TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – AGREEMENT TO SELL NON-PRIME IN-HOUSE CREDIT CARD RECEIVABLES; 24/05/2018 – DE BEERS COMMENTS ON SIGNET JEWELERS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – ENTERS 5-YR COMMITTED FORWARD FLOW PURCHASE PROGRAM FOR FUTURE ORIGINATIONS; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – EXPECTS TO GROW ITS DIGITAL SALES AS A PERCENTAGE OF TOTAL REVENUES TO AT LEAST 15% IN FISCAL YEAR 2021; 14/03/2018 – Signet Announces ‘Transformation’ Plan, Same-Store Sales Fall 5.2% — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ANTICIPATES TO CLOSE MORE THAN 200 STORES BY END OF FISCAL 2019

More notable recent Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Signet Jewelers: A Diamond Back On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Signet: Exceptional Value In The Retail Massacre – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Signet’s (SIG) Q2 Earnings Are Likely to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Signet Jewelers CEO Emphasizes Female Empowerment in the Jewelry Supply Chain at U.S. Department of State – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Signet Jewelers’ Turnaround Has Yet To Take Shape – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 8.85 million shares to 12.83M shares, valued at $337.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 549,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.55% more from 49.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 32,981 shares. Bluemountain Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 55,310 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md has 23,417 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 11,053 shares. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 2 shares. Panagora Asset reported 73,517 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.02% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 28,100 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na has 0% invested in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). American Group Inc Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) or 5,901 shares. Element Cap Mgmt owns 13,738 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG). Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 49,700 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $61.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,100 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 165,581 shares. Cohen & Steers owns 6.45 million shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The invested in 20,975 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Horizon Invests Limited Company accumulated 6,117 shares. Invesco has 6.71 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 90 are owned by Bessemer Group Inc. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 31,214 shares. Sei Investments invested in 78,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 0.94% or 2.48 million shares. Tcw Group stated it has 143,793 shares. Stifel reported 66,259 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).