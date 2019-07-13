Presima Has Decreased W P Carey (WPC) Position as Stock Price Rose; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Cut Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding by $965,600

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 978,928 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy

Presima Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 636,325 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 78.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7.43% or 2.03M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 148,307 shares. Allstate stated it has 21,185 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell And Associate holds 2,350 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 13,239 shares stake. Cbre Clarion Securities Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134,353 shares. Barclays Plc owns 100,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.36% or 4,000 shares. The California-based Pacific Global Investment has invested 0.22% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 6,962 shares. Three Peaks Cap Management Limited Company reported 1.07% stake. Moreover, Daiwa has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 8,334 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 1.33 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth holds 0.04% or 2,819 shares. 126,086 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust. Qci Asset Inc Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Shell Asset Management Co owns 87,828 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,210 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Lc reported 5,527 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 21,195 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 0% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 28,999 shares. Stifel Corp reported 20,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 59,765 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Com Fincl Bank stated it has 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 12,911 are held by Schroder Investment Group. M&T Retail Bank holds 12,999 shares. Andra Ap reported 75,900 shares stake. Tru Com Of Vermont reported 1,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.37M for 17.00 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.