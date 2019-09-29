Presima Has Decreased Its Kite Rlty Group Tr (KRG) Holding by $639,000; Progress Software Common Stock Usd0.01 (PRGS) Holder Schroder Investment Management Group Cut Its Holding by $680,475

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in Progress Software Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (PRGS) by 62.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group sold 15,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 9,529 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416,000, down from 25,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Progress Software Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.05% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 1.90M shares traded or 513.25% up from the average. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Progress Software Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRGS); 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 51C TO 53C, EST. 52C; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 26c; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 28/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: PVH, GME, PRGS & more; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Kite Rlty Group Tr (KRG) by 29.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 42,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% . The institutional investor held 100,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 143,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Kite Rlty Group Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 326,107 shares traded. Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has declined 4.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.04% the S&P500. Some Historical KRG News: 13/03/2018 Kite Realty Group Announces the Opening of Nordstrom Rack at Portofino Shopping Center; 16/03/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST – SOLD SHOPPING CENTERS, WERE USED TO PAY DOWN UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF LETTER OF CREDIT ISSUANCES OPERATING PARTNERSHIP MAY UTILIZE UNDER REVOLVING FACILITY TO $60 MLN; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST KRG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.98 TO $2.04; 01/04/2018 – Rudaw English: #BREAKING: KRG will pay civil servants salaries this week according to new system, #Rudaw’s Sangar Abdulrahman; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST KRG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Rudaw English: #BREAKING: KRG @PMBarzani and Russian President Putin end meeting in Moscow; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TOYS R US LIQUIDATIONS AFFECT FEW RATED RETAIL REITS; LONG-TERM PROSPECTS ARE POSITIVE; 25/04/2018 – KITE REALTY – UNDER AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP HAS OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING FACILITY TO $1.2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Quarterly Common Dividend

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $93.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Adr (Each Representing 1 Ordinary Share) (NYSE:RDY) by 85,432 shares to 99,118 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corporation Common Stock Usd0.01 (NYSE:MCO) by 141,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Landstar Common Stock Npv (NASDAQ:LSTR).

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progress Software: The Bleeding Won’t Stop – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Progress Software -8.7% on downside revenue view – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Micron Shares Fall After Q4 Results – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Oaktop Mngmt Ii Lp has invested 5.75% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Eulav Asset holds 53,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Ameriprise Financial has 0.01% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 518,676 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 30,882 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited owns 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 7,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 187,470 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Etrade Mngmt owns 4,753 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP reported 120,545 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 130,450 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Stifel Financial Corp invested in 0.01% or 64,588 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 308 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kite Realty Group Trust to Present at NAREIT’s REITweek 2019 Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Kite Realty Group Trust: Kite Realty Group Trust to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5, 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Opening of Bluemercury at Rampart Commons – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2018.

Analysts await Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KRG’s profit will be $33.59M for 10.22 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Kite Realty Group Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold KRG shares while 58 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 74.03 million shares or 0.57% more from 73.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 22,123 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.31M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 197,615 shares stake. 307,643 are held by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher &. 269,297 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. 281,058 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Vestor Cap Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,986 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.01% or 6,132 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank reported 155,900 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.17% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Northern Trust invested 0.01% in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 81,200 shares. 6,485 were reported by First Mercantile Trust.