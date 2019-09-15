Presima Has Decreased Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Stake by $8.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Valuation Rose, Charter Trust Company Upped Position

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 65,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85M, up from 62,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.38M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%)

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 254,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.78 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $33.85. About 756,646 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold HPP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 157.45 million shares or 1.02% more from 155.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of America De invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 16,700 shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 21,794 shares. 5,966 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Incorporated invested in 650,488 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company reported 45,143 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability holds 14,638 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP). Lasalle Invest Management Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,655 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco holds 0.05% or 360,476 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 22.38M shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 31,313 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested in 0% or 143 shares. Macquarie reported 603,905 shares.

Analysts await Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HPP’s profit will be $78.74M for 16.59 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 12,380 shares to 73,357 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,058 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).