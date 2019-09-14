Presima Has Decreased Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Stake by $18.75 Million; Ellington Management Group Cut Its Factset Resh Sys (FDS) Holding by $715,000 as Market Value Rose

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 69.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The hedge fund held 1,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $277.46. About 312,023 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 16/05/2018 – FactSet Highlights new CSR Initiatives in Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET ANNOUNCES PLANNED DEPARTURE OF ITS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET BOARD APPROVED $300M INCREASE TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – The company’s market value has dropped from about $281 million in October to roughly $50 million at Wednesday’s prices, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 694,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 558,096 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.31M, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27.65. About 1.08M shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 21/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Trust of America Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTA); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $585.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (NYSE:GEO) by 120,000 shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 20,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,041 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 581,611 shares. Logan Capital has invested 0.08% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 2,401 shares. Omers Administration reported 0.06% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Utd Fire Inc accumulated 3,000 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 3,034 shares. Orrstown Fincl has invested 0.03% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 6,188 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co stated it has 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Jlb & Assocs Inc reported 11,980 shares. Bamco Incorporated owns 2.91M shares for 3.35% of their portfolio. 1,430 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.13% or 4,021 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker accumulated 2,710 shares.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.20 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. HTA’s profit will be $86.69M for 16.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

