Presima Has Decreased Equity Residential (EQR) Holding; Capstone Investment Advisors Upped By $346,500 Its Citrix Sys (Call) (CTXS) Holding

Presima Inc decreased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 38.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Presima Inc sold 12,700 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Presima Inc holds 20,000 shares with $1.51 million value, down from 32,700 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $30.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $80.89. About 1.31M shares traded or 7.57% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS) stake by 59.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,500 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (Call) (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 9,400 shares with $937,000 value, up from 5,900 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc (Call) now has $12.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 1.65M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.88 BLN TO $2.91 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Net $144.3M; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.29, EST. $1.05; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

Among 3 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Equity Residential has $7900 highest and $74 lowest target. $77’s average target is -4.81% below currents $80.89 stock price. Equity Residential had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Monday, March 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $78 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, June 27. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.