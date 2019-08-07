Presima Decreased Its Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Stake as Stock Value Declined; Telus (TU) Holding Upped by Guardian Capital Advisors Lp

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 33.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 59,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 834,309 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Net $96.8M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Says Clifford’s Retirement to Be Effective Aug 31; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION WITH A COMBINATION OF DEBT AND EQUITY; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 236,637 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 225,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 425,592 shares traded or 3.10% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Penn National Gaming to Close Resorts Casino Tunica – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment: Market Still Asleep At The Switch As Rodio Is Named CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Eldorado Resorts Completes Tropicana Entertainment Acquisition – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Top Stocks to Help You Retire Wealthy – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TELUS launches unlimited home internet data across all speed tiers – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Telus misses Q2 profits despite 4% revenue growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Top Pick: 3 Dividend Stocks for Retirees – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy This Millionaire-Maker Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 2,890 shares to 226,667 shares, valued at $25.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 9,363 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,015 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).