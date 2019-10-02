Presima Decreased Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) Stake by $744,800; Stock Declined; Becker Capital Management Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 29.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 53,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 125,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 178,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 1.27M shares traded or 5.99% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brandywine Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDN); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 26,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 481,691 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.64 million, down from 508,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 7.05M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom-Qualcomm Bid ‘So Far’ Confirms National-Security Concerns: CFIUS Letter; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom M&A Options Limited After Failed Qualcomm Bid (Video); 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.30 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.42 million for 10.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

