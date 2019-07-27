Presima Cut Its Stake in W P Carey (WPC) by $850,200 as Market Value Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Valuation Rose, Etrade Capital Management Lowered Stake by $564,692

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 3,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 32,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER

Presima Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 33.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 630,223 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,188 shares to 6,940 shares, valued at $8.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CLY) by 35,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares were sold by Paz George, worth $154,143.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.36 million for 17.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.