Presima Cut Its Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) Stake; Stifel Financial Lowered By $4.68 Million Its Kohls (KSS) Position

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 40.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 68,859 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 3.44%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 100,636 shares with $6.92 million value, down from 169,495 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $8.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 1.76 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q EPS 45c; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KOHL’S AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO ST; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS WEATHER MAY HAVE HAD AN IMPACT ON OVERALL TRANSACTIONS AND TRAFFIC- CONF CALL

Presima Inc decreased Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR) stake by 19.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Presima Inc sold 10,400 shares as Healthcare Rlty Tr (HR)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Presima Inc holds 43,100 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 53,500 last quarter. Healthcare Rlty Tr now has $4.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 213,668 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 14.26% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c

Stifel Financial Corp increased Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) stake by 13,089 shares to 67,720 valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Evolent Health Inc stake by 157,185 shares and now owns 761,010 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) was raised too.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $259.56M for 7.78 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kohl’s had 15 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $76 target in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5900 target in Wednesday, May 22 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. As per Friday, May 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”.

