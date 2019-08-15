Presima Continues to Hold Position in Macerich Co (MAC); As Mercadolibre (MELI) Market Valuation Rose, Dorsal Capital Management Decreased Holding

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54 million, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 1.44 million shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Macerich is close to announcing plans for CEO Retirement – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH: ARTHUR COPPOLA RETIRING FROM CEO ROLE; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 281,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.93 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $614.17. About 214,939 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.13% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 62,291 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Charles Schwab Invest stated it has 2,547 shares. 35,757 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. State Street Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 448,146 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 476,201 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc accumulated 14,496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Virginia-based Sands Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Regions Fincl reported 19 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings, a France-based fund reported 3,183 shares. Moreover, Amer Int Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 3,316 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 26,200 shares. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.93% or 168,448 shares in its portfolio. Uss Invest Mngmt Limited has 49,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity. 3,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $91,280 were bought by Volk Kenneth. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $154,495 was made by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, August 8. $164,400 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.01% or 49,297 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 318,577 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Lp has 0.04% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 8,856 are held by Public Sector Pension Board. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 30,610 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 4,478 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp holds 5,122 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 0% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Moreover, Phocas Fincl Corporation has 0.03% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 96,548 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited holds 95,500 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 1.45M shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.04% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).