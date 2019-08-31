Presidio Inc. (PSDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)

We are comparing Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) and Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Inc. 15 0.44 N/A 0.41 33.82 Taoping Inc. 1 1.04 N/A 0.04 15.91

Table 1 demonstrates Presidio Inc. and Taoping Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Taoping Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Presidio Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Presidio Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Taoping Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Presidio Inc. and Taoping Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4% Taoping Inc. 0.00% 24.1% 4.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Presidio Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Taoping Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taoping Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Presidio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Presidio Inc. and Taoping Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 0.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Presidio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Taoping Inc. has 42.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28% Taoping Inc. -4.09% -9.42% -36.06% -40.71% -46.1% -45.65%

For the past year Presidio Inc. has 7.28% stronger performance while Taoping Inc. has -45.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Presidio Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Taoping Inc.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology. It offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflow between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. The company also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with fully integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.