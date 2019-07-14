Presidio Inc. (PSDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR)

Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) and NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Inc. 15 0.38 N/A 0.41 34.06 NCR Corporation 29 0.58 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 highlights Presidio Inc. and NCR Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4% NCR Corporation 0.00% -29.2% -1.6%

Liquidity

Presidio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, NCR Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. NCR Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Presidio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Presidio Inc. and NCR Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NCR Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

NCR Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $32.33 average price target and a 4.76% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Presidio Inc. and NCR Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.9%. Presidio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 0.7% are NCR Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Presidio Inc. -4.99% -3.75% -11.32% 4.83% 7.55% 8.05% NCR Corporation -1.39% 6.67% 13.09% 12.2% 0.55% 35.1%

For the past year Presidio Inc. was less bullish than NCR Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors NCR Corporation beats Presidio Inc.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions that enable businesses connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The companyÂ’s Software segment offers industry-based software applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing digital banking applications, as well as cash management and video banking software for the financial services industry. It also provides electronic and mobile payment solutions, sector-specific point of sale (POS) software applications, and back-office inventory, and store and restaurant management applications for the retail and hospitality industries; and software support and maintenance, and consulting and implementation services for its software solutions. Its Services segment provides assessment and preparation, staging, installation, implementation, and maintenance and support; and systems management and managed services for its hardware solutions. It also provides installation, maintenance, and managed services for third party networking products and computer hardware in the telecommunications and technology sectors. The companyÂ’s Hardware segment offers multi-function ATMs, interactive teller machines, thin-client ATMs, cash dispensers, cash recycling ATMs, and hardware for check and image processing; financial services hardware; and POS terminals, self-checkout kiosks, order and payment kiosks, bar code scanners, printers, and peripherals to retailers, restaurants, food service companies, and entertainment and sports venues. This segment also provides self-check in/out kiosk solutions for airlines, hotels, and casinos; and wayfinding solutions, digital signage, bill payment kiosks, and gift registries, as well as resells third party networking products. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.