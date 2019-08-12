Presidio Inc. (PSDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)

Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), both competing one another are Information Technology Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Inc. 15 0.36 N/A 0.41 33.82 CSP Inc. 13 0.75 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Presidio Inc. and CSP Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) and CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4% CSP Inc. 0.00% 51.1% 27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Presidio Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, CSP Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3. CSP Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Presidio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Presidio Inc. and CSP Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.1% and 29.6% respectively. 0.2% are Presidio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.8% of CSP Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28% CSP Inc. -3.67% -9.54% 6.56% 42.14% 30.47% 39.25%

For the past year Presidio Inc. was less bullish than CSP Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CSP Inc. beats Presidio Inc.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CSP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information technology (IT) integration solutions and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, broadcast video, and media markets, as well as ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring. Its Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software value added reseller services to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, including implementation, integration, migration, configuration, installation, and project management services; unified storage platforms; virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. Its professional IT consulting services also comprise unified communications, wireless and routing, and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; maintenance and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT and IT security support tasks. This segment offers professional services for IT environments comprising advanced security, unified communications and collaboration, wireless and mobility, data center solutions, and network solutions. The company markets its products and services through direct sales force. CSP Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.