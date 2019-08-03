Presidio Inc. (PSDO)’s Financial Results Comparing With CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

As Information Technology Services companies, Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Inc. 15 0.37 N/A 0.41 33.82 CDW Corporation 101 0.99 N/A 4.38 26.98

Demonstrates Presidio Inc. and CDW Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. CDW Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Presidio Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Presidio Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 1.4% CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1%

Liquidity

Presidio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CDW Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. CDW Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Presidio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Presidio Inc. and CDW Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CDW Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the average target price of CDW Corporation is $112.2, which is potential -3.56% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Presidio Inc. and CDW Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 95.4%. About 0.2% of Presidio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of CDW Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Presidio Inc. 0.36% 2.49% -6.35% -9.03% 2.12% 7.28% CDW Corporation 4.01% 5% 10.06% 42.4% 41.37% 45.79%

For the past year Presidio Inc. was less bullish than CDW Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors CDW Corporation beats Presidio Inc.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.