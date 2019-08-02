Presidio, Inc. (PSDO) EPS Estimated At $0.14; Lsv Asset Management Raised By $3.76 Million Its Genesco (GCO) Position

Lsv Asset Management increased Genesco Inc. (GCO) stake by 61.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lsv Asset Management acquired 83,464 shares as Genesco Inc. (GCO)’s stock declined 9.12%. The Lsv Asset Management holds 218,800 shares with $9.97M value, up from 135,336 last quarter. Genesco Inc. now has $594.99 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 176,791 shares traded. Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has declined 1.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GCO News: 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR COMPANY INCLUDED A 1% DECREASE IN SAME STORE SALES AND A 15% INCREASE IN E-COMMERCE SALES; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Net $56M; 25/04/2018 – Genesco to Boost Board by Two Directors; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Genesco; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement With Legion Partners and 4010 Cap; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Genesco May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 15/03/2018 – GENESCO INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES, INCLUDING SAME STORE SALES AND COMPARABLE E-COMMERCE AND CATALOG SALES INCREASED 1%; 25/04/2018 – GENESCO INC – APPOINT BOWEN AND SCHECHTER TO BOARD’S STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES COMMITTEE; 25/04/2018 – Genesco Inc. Reaches Cooperation Agreement with Legion Partners and 4010 Capital; 15/03/2018 – Genesco 4Q Adj EPS $2.15

Analysts expect Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) to report $0.14 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 6.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. PSDO’s profit would be $11.58 million giving it 24.41 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Presidio, Inc.’s analysts see 133.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 101,605 shares traded. Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) has risen 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical PSDO News: 12/03/2018 – BlackPine Communities and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening Celebration at Farmhouse at Willow Creek in Folsom, Calif., on March 17; 28/03/2018 – San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build Two Neighborhoods Offering 218 Single-Family Homes in Visal; 10/05/2018 – PRESIDIO 3Q REV. $665.1M, EST. $695.0M; 19/03/2018 – US Customs: Presidio Port of Entry Seizes Over 1600 pounds of Marijuana; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 10/05/2018 – Presidio 3Q Rev $665.1M; 16/05/2018 – Pebble Creek Companies and Presidio Residential Capital Announce the Opening of Afton Way in Carlsbad; 10/05/2018 – Presidio Sees FY Pro Forma Diluted EPS Growing in Mid to High Single-Digit Range; 28/03/2018 – San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Build Two Neighborhoods Offering 218 Single-Family Homes in Visalia, Calif; 18/04/2018 – Pebble Creek Companies, Casbri Development and Presidio Residential Capital to Build Neighborhood with 20 Single-Family Homes i

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology solutions to the middle market in North America. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. The firm offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It has a 31.79 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services.

Among 3 analysts covering Genesco (NYSE:GCO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Genesco had 4 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, March 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 15.

Lsv Asset Management decreased Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) stake by 108,759 shares to 13,977 valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) stake by 17,500 shares and now owns 8,200 shares. Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold GCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 18.14 million shares or 9.24% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York, New York-based fund reported 27,317 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% or 30 shares. Matarin Management Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 31,746 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 26,815 shares. D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) for 66,463 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 16 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Ltd Llc invested 0.07% in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO). Ancora Advsrs Limited Company holds 13,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 47,406 shares. Euclidean Tech Mngmt Lc invested in 0.89% or 21,170 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.09% or 138,686 shares. Axa stated it has 83,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,610 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 51,233 shares.