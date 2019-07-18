Presidio Inc. (PSDO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Presidio Inc. (NASDAQ:PSDO) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Presidio Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 56.32% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Presidio Inc. has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Presidio Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Inc. 0.00% 6.10% 1.40% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Presidio Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Inc. N/A 15 34.06 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Presidio Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Presidio Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Presidio Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.54 2.50 2.65

As a group, Information Technology Services companies have a potential upside of 59.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Presidio Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Presidio Inc. -4.99% -3.75% -11.32% 4.83% 7.55% 8.05% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Presidio Inc. has weaker performance than Presidio Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Presidio Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Presidio Inc.’s rivals have 2.11 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Presidio Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Presidio Inc.

Dividends

Presidio Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Presidio Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customersÂ’ critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, professional services, financial services, governments, education, and professional services. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.