Prescott Group Capital Management Upped Its Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Holding by $6.59 Million; Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Lifted Burlington Stores (BURL) Position by $1.42 Million

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.84% . The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 135,890 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 44.89% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN SEES 2Q EPS 86C TO 91C W/5C ACCT CHARGE, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A $350 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EACH WITH A TERM OF FIVE YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 505% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 10,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $172.96. About 427,235 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 20,000 shares to 51,100 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilis Energy Inc by 634,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,545 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc (NASDAQ:MCHX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 412,701 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 14,383 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.01% or 495 shares in its portfolio. Profund Ltd Llc accumulated 4,854 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com owns 5,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Management owns 110,129 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Wellington Management Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 2.02M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 8,845 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 538,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 90,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 471,443 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel reported 0.08% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 134,816 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

