Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed Its Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Holding; 1 Analysts Bullish Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)

Among 3 analysts covering Hertz Global Holdings (NYSE:HTZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hertz Global Holdings had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) rating on Monday, February 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18 target. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of HTZ in report on Friday, March 1 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. Northcoast upgraded Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) on Monday, March 4 to “Buy” rating. See Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) latest ratings:

06/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Northcoast Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $14 New Target: $18 Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $18 New Target: $21 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $18 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) stake by 67.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 5,430 shares as Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Prescott Group Capital Management Llc holds 2,570 shares with $533,000 value, down from 8,000 last quarter. Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc now has $9.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $233.85. About 128,261 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 6.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS 1Q REV. $1.87B, EST. $1.74B; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 16/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract for DDG 51-Class Follow Yard Services; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, down 34.07% or $1.84 from last year’s $5.4 per share. HII’s profit will be $147.93M for 16.42 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.85 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.91% EPS growth.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased Centennial Resource Dev Inc stake by 401,000 shares to 551,000 valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Avaya Hldgs Corp stake by 55,698 shares and now owns 701,408 shares. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) was raised too.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:HII) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Sponsors National PTA’s STEM + Families Initiative – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newest Submarine Nearing Operational Status as Delaware Crew Eats First Meal – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Awards 178 Scholarships for the 2019-2020 School Year Through Annual Scholarship Fund – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Ingalls had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 26,417 shares. 4,450 were reported by Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 3,397 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 5,725 shares. 11,096 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 94,204 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boyer Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 1.74% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 23,940 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investment Counsel, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,440 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 2,700 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Westpac has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 25,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.05% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 9 shares.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., an airport general use vehicle rental company, engages in the vehicle rental business in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $2.27 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It currently has negative earnings. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations.