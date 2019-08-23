Prescott Group Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) Shareholder Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Decreased Its Stake

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 5,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 26,013 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 31,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $270.37. About 833,074 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 67.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 5,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 2,570 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $205.33. About 97,176 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 19/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Promotes Two Vice Presidents; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Director of Education For The Apprentice School at Newport News Ship; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 24/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Breaks Ground on 16th Habitat for Humanity H; 12/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries Plan to Reactivate East Bank Facilities at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 174,194 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold HII shares while 126 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 34.59 million shares or 5.59% less from 36.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas stated it has 157 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America holds 0% or 125 shares. Nomura Asset Limited owns 9,063 shares. Campbell And Co Adviser Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Jane Street Limited Liability Co holds 34,221 shares. Piedmont Advisors holds 3,323 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 292,145 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 242,000 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited reported 0.2% stake. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 3,761 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.4% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 608,821 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 21 were accumulated by Moody Bancorp Trust Division. 10,034 were accumulated by Hbk Invests L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Global Thematic Prns Ltd has 2.54% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 199,512 shares. Swarthmore Group has 4.56% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,875 shares. Nordea Invest invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 8,674 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 1.01% or 8,680 shares. Scott And Selber has 8,378 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 10.3% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). National Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 3,632 shares in its portfolio. 14,875 are held by Connable Office. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 2.25% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 13,850 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 0.84% or 196,742 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 2.71% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 514,728 shares.

